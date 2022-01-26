Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have extended wishes to all citizens on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

"Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.

Union home minister Amit Shah paid tribute to all soldiers who dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the country's republic intact.

“Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom," Shah tweeted.

सभी को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



भारतीय गणतंत्र के गौरव, एकता व अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले सभी जवानों को नमन करता हूँ।



आइए आज हम सभी स्वाधीनता के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्प लें।



जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/jujYZVCn3C — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2022

“Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country," Defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay.



This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution.



Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022

This is the second consecutive year that Republic Day celebrations are being held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

