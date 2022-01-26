Republic Day 2022: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people

Republic Day 2022: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people1 min read . 08:42 AM IST
India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have extended wishes to all citizens on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have extended wishes to all citizens on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.
"Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.
"Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.
India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.
India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.
Union home minister Amit Shah paid tribute to all soldiers who dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the country's republic intact.
Union home minister Amit Shah paid tribute to all soldiers who dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the country's republic intact.
“Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom," Shah tweeted.
“Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom," Shah tweeted.
“Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country," Defence minister Rajnath Singh said.
“Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country," Defence minister Rajnath Singh said.
This is the second consecutive year that Republic Day celebrations are being held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
This is the second consecutive year that Republic Day celebrations are being held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!