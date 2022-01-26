Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Republic Day 2022: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people

Republic Day 2022: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh greet people

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day.
1 min read . 08:42 AM IST Livemint

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have extended wishes to all citizens on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

"Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi tweeted.

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.

Union home minister Amit Shah paid tribute to all soldiers who dedicated their lives to keep the pride, unity and integrity of the country's republic intact.

“Let us all pledge today to ensure our commitment to the democratic values of freedom," Shah tweeted.

“Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country," Defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

This is the second consecutive year that Republic Day celebrations are being held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

