NEW DELHI : According to a press release, the India government on Friday announced Uttar Pradesh as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the best tableau among the 12 States/UTs which participated in the Republic Day parade on 26 January 2022. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on ‘Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on ‘Meghalaya’s 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies & SHGs’.

View Full Image Indian Navy marching contingent

Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation were declared joint winners among Ministries and the Department of Posts took the first place in online voting.

View Full Image Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been named the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship was ‘National Education Policy’, while the tableau of Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’. Nine tableaux of Central Ministries/Departments had participated in the parade.

In other awards, CISF named best marching contingent among CAPF and CRPF topped the chart on MyGov.

Indian Navy was chosen as the best marching contingent among the Services and Indian Air Force won the first place in popular choice category.

The tableaux of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme ‘Subhash @125’ and the ‘Vande Bharatam’ dance group was selected for the special prize category.

Maharashtra was voted as the best Tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme ‘Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra’.

