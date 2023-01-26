On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, 412 Armed Forces personnel will be awarded with gallantry awards for showcasing their bravery and courage on duty.

The list of 412 gallantry awardees was approved by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. It also includes six Kirti Charkas and 15 Shaurya Chakras. Four Kirti Chakras and two Shaurya Chakras are conferred posthumously.

Armed Forces personnel are awarded with Ashok Chakra, Kirti Charka, and Shaurya Chakra, for their brave act during peacetime. Notably, Shaurya Chakra is the highest peacetime gallantry award, followed by Ashok Chakra and Shaurya Chakra.

Kirti Chakra awardees

Awardees of the second highest peacetime award include Major Shubhang from the Dogra Regiment of the 62 battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and Naik Jitendra Singh of the Rajput Regiment of the 44 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, reported PTI.

Rohit Kumar from Jammu and Kashmir Police, sub-inspector Deepak Bhardwaj, and head constables Sodhi Narayan and Shrawan Kashyap are conferred with the award posthumously.

Shaurya Chakra awardees

Major Aditya Bhhadauria from Kumaon Regiment of 50th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Arun Kumar from the Kumaon Regiment of 13th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles, Captain Yudhvir Singh of the Mechanised Infantry of ninth battalion of Rashtriya Rifles and Captain Rakesh TR of ninth battalion of Parachute Regiment(Para SF).

The award has been conferred posthumously to Naik Jasbir Singh of sixth battalion of the J&K Rifles and Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh of J&K Police for fulfilling their responsibility at the cost of their lives.

Lance Naik Vikas Choudhary of J&K Rifles, IAF's Group Captain Yogeshwar Kirshnarao Kandalkar, Flight Lieutenant Tejpal, Squadron leader Sandeep Kumar Jhajharia, and IAF Garud's Anand Singh and Sunil Kumar.

Assistant Commandant Satendra Singh (MHA), Deputy Commandant Vikky Kumar Pandey (MHA) and Constable Vijay Oraon, are other Shaurya Charkra awardees to be conferred with the award on the Rupublic Day eve.

Other gallantry awards to be conferred on Republic Day 2023

In addition to Shaurya Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Kirti Chakra, other gallantry awards will also be awarded to defence personnel on the occassion. It includes one Bar to Sena Medal (gallantry), 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous, one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) and 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals.

Three personnel will be awarded with Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, one Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, 52 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty) and 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty).

In addition to this, President Murmu has also approved two Bar to Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty, posthumous), 11 Nao Sena Medals including three posthumous, 14 Vayu Sena Medals, two Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 126 Vishisht Seva Medals.

(With inputs from PTI)