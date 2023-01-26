Republic Day 2023: 412 Armed Forces personnel to be conferred with gallantry awards3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 12:12 AM IST
President Draupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, approved 412 gallantry awards to be conferred to the Armed Forces personnel on the occasion of Republic Day 2023
On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, 412 Armed Forces personnel will be awarded with gallantry awards for showcasing their bravery and courage on duty.
