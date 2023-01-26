Other gallantry awards to be conferred on Republic Day 2023

In addition to Shaurya Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Kirti Chakra, other gallantry awards will also be awarded to defence personnel on the occassion. It includes one Bar to Sena Medal (gallantry), 92 Sena Medals, including four posthumous, one Nao Sena Medal (gallantry), seven Vayu Sena Medals (gallantry) and 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals.