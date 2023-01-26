Republic Day 2023: Best messages, wishes and quotes to share

India declared itself a 'sovereign, democratic republic' on January 26, 1950. The occasion - marked as Republic Day' - is celebrated with pomp and fervour every year. This time around, the celebrations are being held over a span of more than a week, starting with the 126th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

As the country marks its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, here are some quotes and wishes that you can use to greet your friends and family.

1. While working towards the economic advancement of our country, let's take a moment time to remember the many heroes who sacrifice for our nation. Happy Republic Day 2023!

2. May we always abide by the principals enshrined in our Constitution - justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Happy 74th Republic Day!

3. ‘A thoughtful mind, when it sees a nation’s flag, sees not the flag, but the nation itself’ - Henry Ward Beecher. Wishing you a happy Republic Day!

4. Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day 2023!

5. Wish you and your family a very Happy Republic Day. Let us make a pledge to our motherland that we will do everything that we can to rid it of all the evils.

6. Best wishes for Republic Day 2023! May this 26th January provides you with an opportunity to serve your country in every possible way.

7. An industry is built on the backs of a strong nation and a responsible industry facilitates its nation to grow. Let's keep working hard for the nation. Happy Republic Day!

8. Our heroes waged a valiant struggle so that the future generations could their lives with dignity. Happy Republic Day!

9. The diversity of our nation is one of its major strengths. This Republic Day, let us commit to pooling our diverse experience for the growth of India.

10. As we celebrate the birth of our republic, let us also remember those who have fought and continue to fight for the rights and freedoms of all citizens. Happy Republic Day!

11. Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2023.

12. On this auspicious day, I wish you and your family a Happy Republic Day. Let us promise to keep working till every man of this country is able to secure a minimal, dignified life.

The 2023 Republic Day celebrations will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Following this, the dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

A total of 23 tableaux - 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments - depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, and economic and social progress will be part of the parade on the Kartavya Path.

