Republic Day 2023: Best messages, wishes and quotes to share

India declared itself a 'sovereign, democratic republic' on January 26, 1950. The occasion - marked as Republic Day' - is celebrated with pomp and fervour every year. This time around, the celebrations are being held over a span of more than a week, starting with the 126th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The events will culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

