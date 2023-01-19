Republic Day 2023: Centre puts 32,000 tickets on sale online3 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:16 AM IST
This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year.
The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue this year. The Central government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, said defence ministry officials on Wednesday.