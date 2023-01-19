Republic Day 2023: Centre puts 32,000 tickets on sale online

"Before Covid-19, over a lakh people used to attend the Republic Day celebrations, which was drastically cut in the immediate years following the outbreak of the pandemic in India (in early 2020). This year about 42,000 people are expected to attend it and 32,000 tickets for seats at the event have been put online, and the response from people have been good," the senior official said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}