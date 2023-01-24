Republic Day 2023: Chief Guest Egyptian President to arrive in Delhi today2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:59 PM IST
- El-Sisi is scheduled to meet President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is the Chief Guest for the 74th Republic Day parade will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday. He is expected to reach around 6:00 PM and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. The delegation which includes senior ministers and officials of the Egyptian government is officially visiting India from 24 January to 27 January.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×