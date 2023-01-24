Republic Day 2023: Chief Guest Egyptian President to arrive in Delhi today

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is the Chief Guest for the 74th Republic Day parade will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday. He is expected to reach around 6:00 PM and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. The delegation which includes senior ministers and officials of the Egyptian government is officially visiting India from 24 January to 27 January.

