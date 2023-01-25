Republic Day 2023: Delhi police announces ban on flying objects, other restrictions on Kartavya Path2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:21 AM IST
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the public to connect with the nearest police personnel in case any suspicious person or object is seen. Anti-terror measures have also been intensified in coordination with other security agencies.
As Republic Day 2023 approaches, the Delhi Police has imposed a slew of restrictions in the national capital - from road closures to anti-sabotage checks and sealing of establishments. The flying of ‘sub-conventional aerial platforms’ have also been prohibited between January 18 and February 15.
