As Republic Day 2023 approaches, the Delhi Police has imposed a slew of restrictions in the national capital - from road closures to anti-sabotage checks and sealing of establishments. The flying of ‘sub-conventional aerial platforms’ have also been prohibited between January 18 and February 15.

According to an official communique, the flying of paragliders, paramotors, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft systems, and microlight and remotely-piloted aircrafts have been prohibited. The list also includes hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from a flight.

The missive signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora notes that those violating the rules will be liable for punishment under Section 188 of the IPC.

Traffic Advisory



In view of Bharat Parva to be organised at Red Fort from Jan 26-31,2023, traffic diversions, regulations & restrictions will be imposed.



Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged the public to connect with the nearest police personnel in case any suspicious person or object is seen. Anti-terror measures have been intensified in coordination with other security agencies. Around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed for the event, and officials have already stepped up anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling in the national capital.

Security personnel are also conducting surprise checks are being at hotels, guest houses and 'dharamshalas' as well as tenant and servant verifications. Anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and other prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads.

More than 150 CCTV cameras have been placed - some with facial recognition systems - across the city. NSG and DRDO's anti-drone team will also be deputed. The police said that security personnel will be deployed on high-rise building in central Delhi and establishments will be sealed on January 25 like every year after anti-sabotage checks.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION for those visiting Kartavya Path to witness #RepublicDay Parade.



Please follow the instructions carefully so as to avoid any inconvenience.



We look forward to your company in celebrating this joyous moment.

"People are requested to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid inconvenience," the advisory added.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for the upcoming celebrations, with no traffic being allowed on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate from 6:00 pm on January 25. There will also be no cross traffic allowed on Kartavya Path from 10 pm on January 25 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road.

The C Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9:15 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10:30 am on January 26, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both roads and cross traffic will only be allowed depending on the parade movement.

(With inputs from agencies)