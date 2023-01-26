In addition to President House being a significant element of his Google Doodle, it also has a depiction of spectacular bike pyramids formed by defence personnel on the parade. Some horsemen visible in the illustration remind us of the 61 Cavalry regiment, which is the only active horse cavalry unit in the world at present.

Apart from this, the doodle also consists of other elements like CRPF marching contingent, India Gate, India's national bird- peacock, etc.

Like every year, Google Doodle celebrated India's Republic Day with an illustration depicting India's culture and tradition. At the same time, such an illustration reminds the world about India's struggle to gain independence from the Britishers and form its constitution.

After laborious discussions, and a total of three rounds of readings, India's constituent assembly was able to form the Indian Constitution on 26 November 1949. It was implemented on 26 January 1950.

What does the Google Doodle artist, Parth Kothekar, has to say?

The Ahmedabad-based guest artist Parth Kothekar said he couldn't believe it when he first got to know about the opportunity to create Google Doodle.

“ I had goosebumps! I reread the email multiple times as I couldn’t believe it" said Parth Kothekar while explaining his first reaction to the news. He also added that he shared the news with his mother and sister. He also said that he had never thought that he would get such an opportunity.

“This papercut took me 4 days to complete — 6 hours a day," said Parth. With this papercut illustration, the artist tries to demonstrate the complexity of India. He wished to present India's diversity in a single artwork so that the viewer can get a glimpse of the complexity of the nation.

A child's fascination with the Republic Day Parade

Answering the question of his inspiration behind the Doodle, Parth Kothekar said he wanted to create a portrait of India. He also shared his fascination with the exhibition that takes place during the Republic Day parade. The illustration artwork is his attempt to weave different strands and elements of the Republic Day parade together, according to Google's official page on Google Doodle.

Parth also shared how mesmerised he used to get while watching the Republic Day parade during his school days. “Receiving this opportunity enlivened that fascination and I thoroughly enjoyed diving into it as I went into details of every facet displayed on the papercut. I learned a lot through this process." said the guest artist.