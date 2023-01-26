Republic Day 2023: Google Doodle uses hand-cut paper to feature elements of parade2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:45 AM IST
This year, Doodle celebrated India's Republic Day with the illustration created by a Gujarat-based artist. It captures all the elements of Republic Day Parade
Reflecting every Indian's fascination towards the grand Republic Day Parade, artist Parth Kothekar beautifully crafted a hand-cut paper artwork to illustrate Google Doodle celebrating Republic Day 2023.
