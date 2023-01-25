India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 each year. The 74th Republic Day will be observed this year on Thursday by the people of the nation, which will a be a lot similar but a lot different too. This will be the first Republic Day for President Draupadi Murmu who will unfurl the tricolour on the recently inaugurated Kartavaya Path, to kick off the festivities.

Millions of Indians watch on television each year the rich tradition, cultural heritage, spectacle of the country's progress and accomplishments, and airshows by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

In addition, the public is welcome to attend events, such as the Republic Day Parade rehearsal, the parade, and the Beating the Retreat ceremony, on Kartavaya Path.

The history of Republic Day

On January 26, 1950, the Indian Constitution was formally adopted, and that event is commemorated on Republic Day. India was freed from the British Raj in 1947, but it wasn't until January 26, 1950, that the Indian Constitution took effect, making India a sovereign state and establishing it as a republic.

The Constituent Assembly convened for the first time on 9 December, 1946, and met for the final time on 26 November, 1949, which is also observed as Constitution Day.

Republic Day honours the spirit of India's independence. As the Indian National Congress proclaimed the end of colonial rule on 26 January in 1930, declaring Purna Swaraj in its convention on the banks of Ravi in Lahore, the Constitution was then formally adopted on 26 January 1950.

Republic Day also honours the right of Indian citizens to elect a democratically-run government. To honour the creation of the Indian Constitution, the nation observes it as a national holiday.

Republic Day Celebrations

Celebrations of Republic Day are marked throughout the nation with great fervour. The national flag is hoisted by the president, which is followed by magnificent military and cultural pageantry of tableaux from different states and government departments.

The President of India also bestows the Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, and Vir Chakra upon gallant soldiers, and the Padma Awards are given to the nation's deserving civilians.

Every year, millions of people watch the live broadcast of the Republic Day Parade.