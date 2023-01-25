Republic Day 2023: History behind the celebrations on 26 January

India celebrates its Republic Day on January 26 each year. The 74th Republic Day will be observed this year on Thursday by the people of the nation, which will a be a lot similar but a lot different too. This will be the first Republic Day for President Draupadi Murmu who will unfurl the tricolour on the recently inaugurated Kartavaya Path, to kick off the festivities.

