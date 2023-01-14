A video shared by news agency ANI, shows the rehearsal parade for upcoming Republic Day celebration held at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on 26 January 2023. As the celebrations for the 74th Republic day nears, several prohibitory orders have been in place to prevent any untoward event on the Republic Day.
An official statement said that there will be no change of guard ceremony between 14 and 28 January due to the rehearsals of Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, according to an officials statement.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.
"The change of guard ceremony will not take place between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Further, a simulated anti-terror response exercise was carried out at Red Fort, North District, Delhi on 12 January.
In the run-up to forthcoming Republic Day 2023 celebrations, North District will be regularly organizing such mock drills at important Vital Installations as well as in market areas in order to augment Anti-Terror measures and to sensitize the general public to remain alert.
The Gurugram district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC with an eye on security ahead of Republic Day.
Flying drones, microlight aircraft, gliders, hot-air balloons, kites and Chinese microlights will be prohibited till January 26, according to an order issued on Friday by District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.
The Central government has also launched an online invitation management portal to extend e-invitations to dignitaries/guests and online sale of tickets to general public for witnessing Republic Day and Independence Day events.
