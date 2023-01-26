Home / News / India /  Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: R-Day parade to begin shortly at Kartavya Path
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: R-Day parade to begin shortly at Kartavya Path

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:09 AM IST Livemint
Students participating in a cultural programme on the eve of Republic Day at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Students participating in a cultural programme on the eve of Republic Day at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT) (HT_PRINT)

  • Republic Day parade live updates: The parade will begin at Kartavya Path, New Delhi at around 10:30 am on Thursday

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January across the country with full zeal and enthusiasm. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation from Kartavya Path, New Delhi on Thursday. This year, India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of the parade.

The 74th Republic Day Parade will begin at around 10:30 am. The grand parade at Kartavya Path will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National war memorial. After that, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a 21-gun salute using 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It will replace the age-old tradition of the 25-pounder gun salute, reflecting upon the growing "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in Defence.

26 Jan 2023, 07:00:54 AM IST

Republic Day parade live updates: Details of state-wise 17 tableaux

On Thursday, 17 states and union territories will showcase tableaux, these include:

Andhra Pradesh, Prabhala Theertham - A festival of Peasantry during Makara Sankranthi

Assam- Land of Heroes and Spiritualism

Ladakh- Tourism and Composite Culture of Ladakh

Uttarakhand- Manaskhand

Tripura- Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism and Organic Farming in Tripura with the active participation of women.

Gujarat- Clean Green Energy Efficient Gujarat

Jharkhand- Baba Baidyanath Dham

Arunachal Pradesh- Prospects of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh

Jammu & Kashmir- Naya Jammu and Kashmir

Kerala- Nari Shakti

West Bengal- Durga Puja in Kolkata: Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO

Maharashtra- Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti

Tamil Nadu- Women Empowerment and Culture of Tamil Nadu

Karnataka- Celebrating the Power of Nari

Haryana- International Gita Mahotsav

Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- Conservation of Tribal Culture & Heritage

Uttar Pradesh- Ayodhya Deepotsav

26 Jan 2023, 06:56:57 AM IST

Republic Day parade: Tableaux of States/UTs & Ministries/Departments

On 26 January, 23 tableaux - 17 from States/Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security will also roll down the Kartavya Path.

26 Jan 2023, 05:55:46 AM IST

Republic Day parade updates: Security beefs up in Delhi

Ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebration, around six to seven thousand policemen have been deployed in Delhi. Besides, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Mobile QRT, National Security Guard (NSG) team, Anti-drone team, more than 150 CCTVs have been installed, and cameras for facial recognition have also been installed.

26 Jan 2023, 05:51:01 AM IST

Republic Day parade in Delhi: Over 60,000 people expected to reach Kartavya Path

About 60 to 65 thousand people are expected to watch the Republic Day parade in Delhi's Kartavya Path today. All the spectators need to carry their tickets for the entry.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout