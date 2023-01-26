Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: R-Day parade to begin shortly at Kartavya Path
- Republic Day parade live updates: The parade will begin at Kartavya Path, New Delhi at around 10:30 am on Thursday
India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on 26 January across the country with full zeal and enthusiasm. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation from Kartavya Path, New Delhi on Thursday. This year, India has invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest of the parade.
The 74th Republic Day Parade will begin at around 10:30 am. The grand parade at Kartavya Path will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National war memorial. After that, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a 21-gun salute using 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It will replace the age-old tradition of the 25-pounder gun salute, reflecting upon the growing "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in Defence.
On Thursday, 17 states and union territories will showcase tableaux, these include:
Andhra Pradesh, Prabhala Theertham - A festival of Peasantry during Makara Sankranthi
Assam- Land of Heroes and Spiritualism
Ladakh- Tourism and Composite Culture of Ladakh
Uttarakhand- Manaskhand
Tripura- Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism and Organic Farming in Tripura with the active participation of women.
Gujarat- Clean Green Energy Efficient Gujarat
Jharkhand- Baba Baidyanath Dham
Arunachal Pradesh- Prospects of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir- Naya Jammu and Kashmir
Kerala- Nari Shakti
West Bengal- Durga Puja in Kolkata: Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO
Maharashtra- Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti
Tamil Nadu- Women Empowerment and Culture of Tamil Nadu
Karnataka- Celebrating the Power of Nari
Haryana- International Gita Mahotsav
Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- Conservation of Tribal Culture & Heritage
Uttar Pradesh- Ayodhya Deepotsav
On 26 January, 23 tableaux - 17 from States/Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments, depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and strong internal and external security will also roll down the Kartavya Path.
Ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebration, around six to seven thousand policemen have been deployed in Delhi. Besides, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Mobile QRT, National Security Guard (NSG) team, Anti-drone team, more than 150 CCTVs have been installed, and cameras for facial recognition have also been installed.
About 60 to 65 thousand people are expected to watch the Republic Day parade in Delhi's Kartavya Path today. All the spectators need to carry their tickets for the entry.
