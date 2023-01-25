Republic Day 2023: Red alert in Punjab, Haryana; security beefed up2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 09:12 PM IST
- Police personnel are keeping a close vigil in sensitive locations to maintain law and order ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday
The Punjab government and Haryana government issued red alert in their respective states ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Punjab has also sealed it borders to ensure foolproof security.
