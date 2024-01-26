Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yellow pagdi for Republic Day celebrations today was seen as a tribute to Lord Ram
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Known for adding distinctive Indian headwear to his Independence Day and Republic Day outfits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yellow pagdi for Republic Day celebrations today was seen as a tribute to Lord Ram, as per a News18 report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The first glimpse of PM Modi's attire for this Republic Day came when he arrived at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation before the Republic Day parade.