Known for adding distinctive Indian headwear to his Independence Day and Republic Day outfits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yellow pagdi for Republic Day celebrations today was seen as a tribute to Lord Ram, as per a News18 report.

The first glimpse of PM Modi's attire for this Republic Day came when he arrived at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation before the Republic Day parade.

Here's a look at his turbans through the years:

Republic Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yellow pagdi for this Republic Day seemed like a homage to Lord Ram.

In 2022, PM Modi broke tradition and opted for a Uttarakhand cap, adorned with the official flower of the hill state.

During the Republic Day celebrations in 2021, PM Modi donned a special 'Pagdi' from Jamnagar, Gujarat. The pagdi, with yellow dots, was reportedly a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar.

For the 71st Republic Day celebrations in 2020, Modi sported a saffron 'bandhej' headgear (safa) with a long tail.

In 2019, PM Modi sported a multi-coloured turban for the Republic Day celebrations

In 2018 too the prime minister opted for a multi-coloured turban for Republic Day celebrations

The Prime Minister sported a bright pink pagdi during Republic day 2017

The tie-dye pink and yellow turban was the PM choice in 2016

During the 2015 Republic Day celebrations when US President Barack Obama was chief guest, the PM chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines as his headgear.

