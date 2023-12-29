Republic Day 2024: 'Actual reason for Delhi, Punjab tableaux to be rejected is...,' BJP leader responds
Delhi's tableaux for the Republic Day parade has been rejected by the Centre for the third consecutive year, according to AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
Amid row over the rejection of tableaux for the Republic Day Parade 2024 of Punjab and Delhi, a senior BJP minister has given justification on Friday.
However, Delhi's AAP minister that their tableau showcased schools in the city and the Mohalla Clinic model.
"No one can say it's a design competition. The Centre had given us some suggestions and we had incorporated them (into our tableau proposal) if it had given us more suggestions, we would have included them too. Our tableau would have showcased schools and the Mohalla Clinic model," he added.
Punjab R-Day parade tableau rejected: BJP defends move, cites photos of CMs
"The Centre is doing this to exact revenge on the AAP," Bharadwaj added.
This week, on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacked the Centre over the non-inclusion of his state's tableau in the parade and accused it of discrimination.
AAP accuses Centre of discrimination: No Delhi, Punjab in R-Day parade
80% of the selected states are the ones ruled by the BJP, he alleged.
Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for rejecting Punjab's tableau for Republic Day
Meanwhile, on Friday, the rehearsals for the 75th Republic Day parade kicked off in Delhi. India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will be visiting India as the chief guest.
