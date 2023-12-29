Amid row over the rejection of tableaux for the Republic Day Parade 2024 of Punjab and Delhi, a senior BJP minister has given justification on Friday.

The central government on Friday ejected the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab for the Republic Day parade. AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj called it an act of "revenge". The Delhi Health Minister added that the Centre has rejected Delhi's tableaux for three years now. Rehearsals for 75th Republic Day begin from today “The tableau of Delhi, which is the capital of the country, was rejected by the Centre. Its tableau was rejected for the 2022 parade and then for the 2023 parade and now it has been rejected again for the 2024 parade," the AAP cabinet minister said. ‘Centre is trying to take revenge only from AAP,’ says Saurabh Bhardwaj In response to Bhardwaj, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "The actual reason for Delhi and Punjab tableau to be rejected is that he was using his pictures there, and hence, the screening committee rejected the proposals".

However, Delhi's AAP minister that their tableau showcased schools in the city and the Mohalla Clinic model.

"No one can say it's a design competition. The Centre had given us some suggestions and we had incorporated them (into our tableau proposal) if it had given us more suggestions, we would have included them too. Our tableau would have showcased schools and the Mohalla Clinic model," he added.

Punjab R-Day parade tableau rejected: BJP defends move, cites photos of CMs

"The Centre is doing this to exact revenge on the AAP," Bharadwaj added.

This week, on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attacked the Centre over the non-inclusion of his state's tableau in the parade and accused it of discrimination.

AAP accuses Centre of discrimination: No Delhi, Punjab in R-Day parade

80% of the selected states are the ones ruled by the BJP, he alleged.

Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for rejecting Punjab's tableau for Republic Day

Meanwhile, on Friday, the rehearsals for the 75th Republic Day parade kicked off in Delhi. India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will be visiting India as the chief guest.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!