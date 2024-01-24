Ahead of Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, Bangalore Aviation has shared a set of rules to be followed as airports across India remain on high alert. If you are travelling via airplanes on 26 January, it is recommended that you note the following. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Bangalore Aviation noted that additional restrictions would be imposed on items that can be carried in the handbag. These include

Talcum Powder {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powdered Spices and Masalas

Lighters

Toys resembling weapons {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has also made recommendations for passengers travelling on 26 January

-A passenger should keep their travel documents in hand luggage

-Travel documents may be sought for identity checks anytime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The AAI recommends that on 26 January, passengers travel light, pack essentials, and check airline guidelines for hassle-free check-in.

-For Hand baggage, AAI asks passengers to avoid items such as nail cutters, scissors, and any sharp objects, as well as liquids

-For Check-In baggage, AAI recommends that passengers exclude power bank, lighters, ensure no prohibited items are included to avoid last minute hassle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi will remain suspended for over 2 hours daily till 26 January. There will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport from 10.20 am to 12.45 pm every day from January 19 to January 26 in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

Meanwhile Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting flying activities on January 26 in the area surrounding central Mumbai's Shivaji Park, which will be the venue for a ceremonial parade on Republic Day.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has revised NOTAM (notice to airmen) to introduce the new restrictions. A NOTAM is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Airspace curbs in Delhi will also be imposed from January 19 to January 29 regarding the Republic Day preparations and celebrations. During the January 19-25 period, landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. These curbs will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm from January 26 to 29.

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!