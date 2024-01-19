Republic Day 2024: Airspace curbs imposed in Delhi for 11 days. Will flights get impacted?
Republic Day: Airspace restrictions will be in place in Delhi for 11 days starting from January 19 to January 29, but scheduled flights will not be impacted.
On the occasion of Republic Day, several airspace restrictions will be in place in Delhi for 11 days starting from January 19 and will continue till January 29, said an official, adding that the curbs will not impact scheduled flights.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message