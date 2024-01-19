On the occasion of Republic Day, several airspace restrictions will be in place in Delhi for 11 days starting from January 19 and will continue till January 29, said an official, adding that the curbs will not impact scheduled flights.

The official said landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period, PTI reported.

According to the NOTAM issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in force from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is a notice with information that is essential to personnel involved in flight operations.

Besides, there will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is the country's largest airport and handles around 1,300 flights daily.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also issued an advisory for traffic restrictions in central Delhi. Republic Day parade rehearsals are being held on Kartavya Path for four days, with a break on Friday.

The Delhi Police has said traffic movement will be restricted at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the stretch of Kartavya Path between India Gate and Vijay Chowk will also remain closed for any traffic movement during the rehearsal schedule.

The authorities have warned that owing to these restrictions, traffic will be diverted to other routes, which can lead to congestion. Motorists have been advised to follow the real-time directives issued by the traffic personnel on ground and plan ahead for their journey.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!