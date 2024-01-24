To ensure security arrangements in the national capital during the Republic Day celebration, the Delhi police has deployed traffic unit, security unit and district unity at key areas in Delhi, said Special CP Law and Order Dependra Pathak on 24 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Delhi Police has made all the necessary arrangements for the Republic Day event. The traffic unit, Security Unit and District Unit have been deployed for the arrangements. Delhi Police is in a professional readiness situation to handle anything," he said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

This is for the first time in the history that women's contingent of the Delhi Police will be marching down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on January 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla had said that over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in the national capital.

"All arrangements are being made to stop any nuisance. Repeated rehearsals and training of the team are being done. Around 8,000 forces have been deployed for the event," ANI quoted DCP Mahla as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance. Multiple ways of communicating have been established so that if one way fails, the other could be used," the official added.

Chief guest: French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day festivities. This is the sixth time a French president has been the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. It is also the second time the French contingent has taken part in the parade.

Republic Day main themes: The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is women-centric, with Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' are the main themes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major General Sumit Mehta said that in the Republic Day Parade an all-women tri-services contingent will take part that will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.

"Republic Day parade to start at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year the French contingent, which includes Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refueling aircraft along with two French Rafale aircraft will fly over them.

"A variety of new generation vehicles, including terrain vehicles, light specialist vehicles, and special mobility vehicles, would be taking part. The ALH Dhruv Rudra and LCH Prachand will be taking part in the flypast. The Indian Air Force flypast will include 51 planes, including fighters, helicopters, and transport aircraft. This will have 15 women on the planes," he said.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

