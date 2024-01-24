Republic Day 2024: Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on January 26

Delhi Metro is set to kick off its services at 4 am across all lines on Friday i.e. January 26, allowing the public easy access to Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day ceremony in the national capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Train services will be available at every 30 minutes from 4 am to 6 am and thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

"People who will be in possession of bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of government-issued identity cards at stations, which will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations only to reach Kartavya Path," the DMRC statement read.

The same coupon will be valid for return journeys from these two stations.

Delhi Metro also advised passengers to deboard at Udyog Bhawan for Enclosures 1 to 9, V1 & V2, and at Central Secretariat for Enclosures 10 to 24 and VN. Announcements in the trains will guide passengers to ensure a smooth journey to their designated enclosures, the statement said.

According to DMRC, the cost associated with these special event coupons (tickets) will be reimbursed to the Delhi Metro by the Ministry of Defence.

It is important to note that French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. He would be the sixth leader from France to grace the prestigious annual extravaganza. A French armed forces contingent will participate in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside India's troops and aviators.

Delhi Police have made extensive security arrangements for the safety and security of the 77,000 invitees expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year's parade. About 14,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around Kartavya Path where the parade will take place on January 26.

