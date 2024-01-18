Republic Day 2024: DU to offer missed exam opportunity for parade participants

Republic Day parade: Delhi University students, participating in the Republic Day parade, will get an opportunity to sit for the missed exam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The final-year students who are part of the Delhi contingent of NCC will march at the Kartavya path on 26 January on the occasion of Republic Day.

However, to ensure their academic year, a “special chance" to sit for missed exams will be given to the parade participants, OSD examination Ajay Arora told PTI news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We will provide a special chance to final year students of Delhi University who were busy with parade rehearsal and therefore couldn't appear for the examination held during the period," Arora said.

As many as 2,274 cadets, including students from Delhi University representing the Delhi Contingent, will take part in the NCC Republic Day march past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 75th Republic Day parade will also witness a record number of 907 girl cadets who will march on the occasion.

The university is also considering offering a similar relaxation for students who represent the university at national and international level sports events such as the Olympics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We want to encourage students to learn from experiences beyond the classroom teaching. For that, it is important that they participate in such events and gain exposure. This will also help to instil a sense of nationalism in young minds," Arora said.

'Republic Day celebration in Delhi' Ahead of 75th Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up in Delhi.

The Delhi Police has been put on alert and is using 'flare guns' or very light pistols (VLP) to light up the forest area of northeast Delhi, the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intensive patrolling and combing operation along the Yamuna River bank and Khadar area is going on, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The night patrolling staffers, who have been directed to check hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas, are checking security measures in place at these facilities, particularly near the railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, and their records to know who is visiting the national capital and for what purpose.

