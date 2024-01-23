During the Republic Day fly-past, the Indian Air Force plans to showcase the Tangail formation, featuring the heritage aircraft Dakota, accompanied by two Dornier Do-228 aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, these Dornier aircraft will be flying using a blended mixture of Aviation Turbine Fuel and Biofuel, as announced by the Indian Air Force.

The chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations will be French President Emmanuel Macron. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the Republic Day parade will feature prominent displays of made-in-India weapon systems and platforms from the Indian Army, showcasing advanced capabilities. Noteworthy attractions include the LCH Prachand chopper, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, and Nag anti-tank missiles.

According to ANI, the LCH Prachand stands out as the inaugural indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter, crafted and produced by HAL. Renowned for its formidable ground attack and aerial combat capabilities, the helicopter boasts modern stealth features, robust armour protection, and impressive night attack capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Equipped with an advanced navigation system, close combat-tailored guns, and potent air-to-air missiles, the LCH is specifically designed for optimal performance on the modern battlefield.

In addition to the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), the Republic Day parade will feature the weaponized variant of the ALH Dhruv helicopters, commonly known as the Rudra.

The showcased weapon systems will also encompass the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers and the Swathi radar, both of which have achieved successful export to international customers through Indian entities. Notably, both the Pinaka and Swathi radar systems have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Delhi implements airspace restrictions, security checks from today. Details here

A total seating capacity of 77,000 has been arranged for the celebrations, with 42,000 seats specifically reserved for the general public. The parade is scheduled to commence at 10:30 hours and is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.

The Defense Secretary has announced that the 'Beating Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29 will feature exclusively Indian tunes, serving as a fitting conclusion to the 75th Republic Day celebrations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!