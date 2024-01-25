French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: France's President Emmanuel Macron will land in Rajasthan's Jaipur on 25 January, a day before he is to attend the Republic Day celebrations in national capital Delhi. Macron has been invited as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on 26 January. Emmanuel Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions. During his visit, Emmanuel Macron will be accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Emmanuel Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day. Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on 14 July, 2023. Catch latest updates of French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit with Livemint

1,132 personnel of police selected for Gallantry medals on Republic Day The Central Government on Thursday announced the selection of 1,132 personnel of police, fire service, home guard and civil defence and correctional service for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of this year's Republic Day.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: Rajasthan CM takes stock of security arrangement in Jaipur Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on late Wednesday night took stock of the preparations and security arrangements at Jantar Mantar. The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to visit Jaipur on Thursday. CM Sharma also held a review meeting with officials on Wednesday ahead of the PM's visit. Meanwhile, the pink city has been decked up with posters of PM Narendra Modi and French President Macron ahead of their visit. The Prime Minister, along with President Emmanuel Macron, will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: Think Tank predicts boost to India-EU trade deal talks French President Emmanuel Macron's visit here as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations is likely to give a fillip to the ongoing talks for a comprehensive trade agreement between India and EU, economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday. France is a key member of the 27-nation bloc European Union (EU). In June 2022, India and the EU restarted the negotiations for the long-pending trade and investment agreement, after a gap of over eight years. The negotiations for the ambitious free-trade agreement (FTA) were suspended in 2013 after several rounds of talks spanning six years.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: What will Macron do in Jaipur? -French President Macron will land in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, in the afternoon, after which he will head towards Amber Fort. -At Amber Fort, he will receive a cultural welcome and will also witness a small exhibition of local artefacts at Amber Fort's Diwan-i-Khas. -Post his visit to Amber Fort, the French President will dash towards Jantar Mantar, where he will be greeted by Prime Minister Modi and shown the ancient Indian astronomical prowess. -At Jantar Mantar, PM Modi and President Macron will board a vehicle designed for a road show called Shobha Yatra, which will terminate near Hawa Mahal, where both leaders will also have photo opportunities. -At Hawa Mahal, both leaders will shop at local shops, and transactions are likely to be done through UPI. -After finishing the Shobha Yatra, President Macron will head towards Rambagh Palace, where he will be hosted for a dinner by Prime Minister Modi. -Macron will head directly to Jaipur airport to emplane for Delhi, as he is the chief guest on Republic Day. --ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: Macron, PM Modi likely to use UPI for transaction at Hawa Mahal French President Emmanuel Macron will land in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur. Both leaders are likely to use UPI for transactions at Hawal Mahal after the Shobha Yatra, reports ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: Diplomatic ties President Macron's visit will stress France's commitment to creating more opportunities for Indian students, artists, investors, and tourists. Moreover, "special focus will be given to initiatives fostering student mobility, in support of President Macron's announcement that France seeks to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030," the statement highlighted. Business ties and cross-investments will also be promoted during the visit under the banner of France's "Make It Iconic" nation-branding campaign, which has targeted India as a priority country.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: All eyes on Horizon 2047 Roadmap President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap". Twenty-five years after the launch of their strategic partnership, France and India have embarked on new common goals for the next 25 years. Accordingly, President Macron's talks with PM Modi will seek to advance our cooperation and finalise new initiatives under the three pillars of the roadmap. France and India have developed trust-based cooperation aimed at strengthening strategic autonomy, illustrated by close cooperation in the defence sector, including advanced platforms and technologies.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: India-France partnership Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Further, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions. Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day. Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on July 14, 2023. "This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations is unprecedented and shows the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship underpinning Indo-French ties," read an official statement said.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: 26 January itinerary On Republic Day 26 January, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest in national capital Delhi. "He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," the statement stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: Jaipur Itinerary French President Emmanuel Macron will begin his visit by touring the Amber Fort. Later, he will be received by PM Narendra Modi, and the two leaders will tour Jaipur. Macron will "tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar," according to an official statement. Following their tour, the PM Modi and President Macron will hold in-depth bilateral talks.