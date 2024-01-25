French President Emmanuel Macron India Visit Live: France's President Emmanuel Macron will land in Rajasthan's Jaipur on 25 January, a day before he is to attend the Republic Day celebrations in national capital Delhi. Macron has been invited as the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on 26 January.

Emmanuel Macron's visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

Notably, Macron has previously been in India on a state visit in March 2018 and on an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit.

Moreover, he has welcomed PM Modi to France on four occasions.

During his visit, Emmanuel Macron will be accompanied, among others, by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Emmanuel Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on 14 July, 2023.

