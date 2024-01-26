Republic Day 2024: Here's how world is celebrating India's 75th R-Day | Watch
India's 75th Republic Day: Several countries wished India on the special ocassion. Take a look at nations that wished India ‘Happy Republic Day’.
Republic Day 2024: Several countries extended their greeting and celebrated India's platinum celebrations of the Republic Day on Friday.
The Embassy of Japan in India wrote in Hindi, "Saare Jahan Se Achaha' on the X platform and wrote, "On this joyous occasion, we congratulate our friend, India, and look forward to further forging our partnership".
Besides, Ambassador Sibi George unfurled the tricolor in front of the Indian Embassy in Japan.
Embassy of Russia in India held celebrations on 75th Republic Day.
Ukraine Embassy in India also wished 'Happy Republic Day' on the X platform.
US Embassy in India shared a video in which adults and kids alike, celebrated India's 75th Republic Day.