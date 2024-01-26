Republic Day 2024: Here's how world is celebrating India's 75th R-Day | Watch

Republic Day 2024: Several countries extended their greeting and celebrated India's platinum celebrations of the Republic Day on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Embassy of India in Muscat wished all Indians 'Happy Republic Day'. The Indian Embassy in Oman was adorned in the vibrant hues of the tricolor.

The Embassy of Japan in India wrote in Hindi, "Saare Jahan Se Achaha' on the X platform and wrote, "On this joyous occasion, we congratulate our friend, India, and look forward to further forging our partnership". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides, Ambassador Sibi George unfurled the tricolor in front of the Indian Embassy in Japan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Embassy of Russia in India held celebrations on 75th Republic Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukraine Embassy in India also wished 'Happy Republic Day' on the X platform.

US Embassy in India shared a video in which adults and kids alike, celebrated India's 75th Republic Day.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also greeted India. Albanese wrote, "Republic Day is an opportunity to celebrate India's extraordinary success across more than seven decades of independence. Since Independence, India has drawn on the vitality and diligence of its people to build a modern nation defined by innovation and success. On our shared national days, we also have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer. The bonds between our two nations are lifelong and intergenerational, built on the deep and enduring links between our people. The Indian diaspora here in Australia is the lifeblood of our friendship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Importantly, ours is a relationship with a bright future. As we together honour and cherish the region we call home, we are united in advancing and preserving an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. On Republic Day, I'm delighted to send my congratulations to all who celebrate the great achievements of the Republic of India".

