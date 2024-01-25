Republic Day 2024: Is January 26 a working day for banks? Holiday weekend details here
Holiday weekend for banks: Combined with Republic Day Friday on January 26, followed by the fourth Saturday of the month on January 27 and then January 28 being a Sunday, banks will next be open only on Monday, January 29.
The Republic Day 2024 parade is set to commence at 10:30 am on January 26, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The venue will accommodate approximately 77,000 people, with 42,000 reserved for the general public.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message