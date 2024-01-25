The Republic Day 2024 parade is set to commence at 10:30 am on January 26, following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The venue will accommodate approximately 77,000 people, with 42,000 reserved for the general public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Delhi, the focal point for the festivities is Rajpath, where impressive parades featuring the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary groups will unfold. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations in India.

Is tomorrow a bank holiday? So, is January 26 a bank holiday? The simple answer is yes. It is, in fact, a holiday weekend for banks as they are usually off on the second and fourth Saturdays in any given month.

Thus, combined with Republic Day Friday, followed by the fourth Saturday of the month on January 27 and then January 28 being a Sunday, banks will next be open only on Monday, January 29.

Overall January had a total of 16 bank holidays including, Saturdays and Sundays off, and an extra half day off on January 22 for the Ram Mandir inauguration. Notably, holidays are as per the local customs of different regions in India and will vary in different states.

When are the holidays? Here are the weekend dates where banks will be shut — January 7 (Sunday), January 13 (Second Saturday), January 14 (Sunday), January 21 (Sunday), January 27 (Fourth Saturday) and January 28 (Sunday).

Below is the full list of other bank holidays in January 2024:

Date Day Occasion Region 1 January Monday New Year Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong 2 January Tuesday New Year celebrations Aizawl 11 January Thursday Missionary Day Aizawl 12 January Friday Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary Kolkata 15 January Monday Uttarayana Punyakala/Makara Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Pongal/Magh Bihu Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad 16 January Tuesday Thiruvalluvar Day Chennai 17 January Wednesday Uzhavar Thirunal/Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Birthday Chandigarh and Chennai 22 January Monday Imoinu Iratpa Imphal 23 January Tuesday Gaan-Ngai/Netaji’s Birth Day Imphal and Kolkata 25 January Thursday Thai Poosam/Birthday of Md. Hazarat Ali Chennai, Kanpur and Lucknow 26 January Friday Republic Day All across India

Bank Holidays List The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays, which is based on various factors including national/state holidays, cultural or religious observance, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. It's important to note that the RBI communicates its holiday schedule through official channels, including its website and notifications to banks and financial institutions.

Nationwide access to online banking services will persist despite the shutdown of either private or public sector banks. It becomes imperative for individuals to cultivate a heightened awareness of scheduled bank holidays, taking note of the specific dates, thereby enabling them to meticulously plan their visits to their nearby branches.

