Fighter, Sam Bahadur: List of 10 movies, series to watch on Republic Day

Republic Day, 26 January, is going to witness some big releases from India's film industry. Republic Day, which is on Friday this year, will be followed by the weekend. This gives one time to catch up with the latest and previously released film, and drama series you may have missed.

Livemint recommends the following to watch on Republic Day and the weekend after

Fighter Release Date: 25 January, 2024

Where to watch: Theatres

Starcast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand’s directional upcoming movie Fighter will be released on 25 January 2024. The movie Fighter stars actors, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie Fighter will surely give a patriotic feeling to the audience and will be an absolute grand welcome of 2024 from Bollywood.

Prathinidhi 2 Release Date: 25 January, 2024

Where to watch: Theatre

Starcast: Nara Rohit

Director: Murthy Devagupthapu

Prathinidhi 2 is an upcoming Tamil movie directed by Murthy Devagupthapu and it features Nara Rohit in the lead role. Rohit is known for films such as Baanam, Solo, Prathinidhi, Rowdy Fellow, Asura, and Jyo Achyutananda. Parathinidhi 2 will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Malaikottai Vaaliban Release Date: 25 January, 2024

Where to watch: Theatre

Starcast: Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, Danish Sait

Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery

Malaikottai Vaaliban is an upcoming Malayalam Movie directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. It features Mohanlal, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Danish Sait in the lead roles and the movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Main Atal Hoon Release Date: January 19, 2024

Where to watch: Theatre

Starcast: Pankaj Tripathi

Director: Ravi Jadhav

The movie Main Atal Hoon is an upcoming biopic of Indian Politician, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The lead role of Vajpayee will be played by prominent actor Pankaj Tripathi. The movie Main Atal Hoon is all set for its theatrical release on 19 January 2024 which will show the real-life story and struggles of former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Aranmanai 4 Release Date– 26 January 2024

Where to Watch: Theatre

Director– Sundar C.

Star Cast– Sundar C., Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Hansika Motwani, Khushbu Sundar, Andrea Jeremiah, Kovai Sarala

Aranmanai is a horror movie series, and the 4th sequel is on the way. The previous part was released on 14th October 2021. Sundar C. is back and has booked the slot for 26 January 2024. Two beautiful actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna duo are in pivotal roles.

Killer Soup Release Date: January 26, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Star Cast: Konkona Sen, Manoj Bajpayee

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Swathi Shetty, a talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh; when a bumbling inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don't go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues.

Animal Release Date: January 26, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol

Director: Pranay Reddy Vanga

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana’s Animal is one of the biggest releases of this year. After a successful theatrical run, the movie will be streaming on Netflix on January 26. The movie has crossed the Rs. 900 crore mark worldwide and emerged as a major commercial success, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Sam Bahadur Release Date: 1 December 2023

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Starcast: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of one of the most decorated Indian Army officers, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Sheikh. After a successful theatrical run, Sam Bahadur will be released on ZEE5 on the occasion of Republic Day.

Shark Tank India – Season 3 Release Date: 22 January 2024

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Embarking on entrepreneurial aspirations, Shark Tank India Season 3 steals the spotlight. Available for streaming on SonyLiv, this anticipated OTT release showcases Indian business enthusiasts presenting their innovative concepts to a panel of investors, aptly named sharks. The third edition of Shark Tank India will be released on January 22, 2024.

Police Force- Season 1 Release Date: 19 January, 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Starcast: Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi

Director: Rohit Shetty

Under the direction of Rohit Shetty, this series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Unfolding against a backdrop of impending danger, the storyline introduces courageous police officers on a mission to apprehend the mastermind responsible for bomb blasts in the city. The inaugural season of “Indian Police Force" is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

