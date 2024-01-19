Republic Day 2024: Delhi implements airspace restrictions, security checks from today. Details here
Republic Day 2024: Heightened security measures for Republic Day will lead to airspace restrictions in Delhi for a total of 11 days this month.
Ahead of Republic Day on January 26th, heightened security measures will lead to airspace restrictions in the national capital for a total of 11 days this month, encompassing both Republic Day preparations and celebrations.
