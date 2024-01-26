Republic Day 2024: India is gearing up to observe its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. The Republic Day parade for 2024 is scheduled to kick off from Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, traversing the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The procession will commence at Rashtrapati Bhawan and move along the Rajpath.

Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates

Here are the top ten updates:

1. Approximately 77,000 individuals are expected to attend the event, with 42,000 allocated for the general public. Notably, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the distinguished chief guest for this year's celebration.

2. As per the traffic advisory, the Republic Day parade is scheduled to commence at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk, moving towards the Red Fort grounds. Additionally, a related event is set to take place at the National War Memorial near India Gate at 9:30 am. There will be extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions along the parade route. The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort, the advisory stated.

3. The focal point of this year's Republic Day is encapsulated in the themes 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka,' representing the nation's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

4. According to Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, the parade will prominently feature women marching contingents, constituting a significant portion of the procession. The tableaux representing States, Union Territories, Central Ministries, and Organizations will predominantly showcase India's diverse cultural richness, unity, and progress.

View Full Image New Delhi, Jan 23 (ANI): A contingent of Women Army Medical Corps take part in the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

5. For the first time, the parade will witness a groundbreaking initiative with 100 women artists leading the procession, showcasing their proficiency in playing Indian musical instruments. The festivities will kick off with the enchanting sounds of Sankh, Naadswaram, and Nagada, among others, skillfully performed by these women artists. “The best representation of women will be seen in this year's Republic Day parade," the Defence Secretary said.

6. Furthermore, the chief guest for this year's Republic Day Parade will be French President Emmanuel Macron. Adding to the international participation, a marching contingent of 95 members and a band contingent of 33 members from France will actively participate in the parade.

View Full Image New Delhi, Jan 24 (ANI): IAF NETRA airborne fly past during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2024, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

7. In a collaborative display, along with the Indian Air Force aircraft, the French Air Force will contribute one Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft for the fly-past.



8. The Republic Day Parade of 2024 is set to commence with a notable march featuring a band and marching contingent from France. The lineup for this year's parade will highlight various weapon systems, including the Tank T-90, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Weapon Locating Radar System- SWATHI, and other advanced military assets.

9. The Ministry of Culture is set to present the 'Anant Sutra—The Endless Thread' textile installation at Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade. Positioned behind the seated spectators in the enclosures, the Anant Sutra serves as a visually captivating homage to the saree, representing India's timeless contribution to the realm of fashion.

10. ‘Anant Sutra-The Endless Thread’, installation features nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes sourced from various regions across the country, creatively arranged on wooden frames along Kartavya Path. Each saree will be equipped with QR codes, allowing onlookers to scan and access details about the intricate weaving and embroidery techniques employed in its creation.



(With inputs from agencies)

