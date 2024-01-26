Republic Day 2024: 'Nari shakti', military might at center of parade, over 70,000 personnel deployed in Delhi | 10 point
Republic Day 2024: The central theme for this year's Republic Day is encapsulated in 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka,' representing the nation's aspirations and its pivotal role as a guardian of democracy.
Republic Day 2024: India is gearing up to observe its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. The Republic Day parade for 2024 is scheduled to kick off from Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, traversing the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The procession will commence at Rashtrapati Bhawan and move along the Rajpath.