Stocks Mutual Funds News

For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar, with Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force.

Republic Day Parade LIVE

Indian Navy tableau also highlighted the themes of 'Nari Shakti and 'Atmanirbharta', also showing aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine.

Another highlight of Republic Day was the motorcycle display that enthralled the guests and audience at Kartavya Path.

Happy Republic Day 2024: Wishes and quotes to mark the 75th Gantantra Diwas

The Central Armed Police women personnel exhibited their prowess of 'Naari Shakti'. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour.

Apart from these, the Delhi Police all-women band, led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense also participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Friday.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations was also a grand display of rich cultural heritage and military might comprising missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The themes of the celebrations were -- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (India--Mother of Democracy). The celebrations ended with a jaw-dropping fly-past by 46 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!