Republic Day 2024 parade ‘magical’! Netizens hail all-women contingents on Kartavya Path
Republic Day parade 2024: Netizens hail the all-women contingent and describe it as 'magical' and a salute to women's empowerment.
A grand display of 'Nari Shakti' took centre stage during India's 75th Republic Day Parade as women soldiers marched down the Kartavya Path. Women contingents from the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Delhi Police, and Agniveers paraded on Kartavya Path that enthralled both guests and audience. Hundreds of netizens also hailed the uniqueness of women's empowerment displayed in today's parade. A user on the X platform called an all-women contingent ‘magical’. Another user wrote a salute to the women contingents.
“First time all-women contingent March at the Indian Republic Day parade!! Fills with so much pride," a user wrote.
“Dominance of women contingent on Kartavya Path," an X user wrote.
One user wrote, “This is real India".
A user commented on a video women-led contingent on the Republic Day parade, “First time Tri-service contingent of Agniveers. Women empowerment".