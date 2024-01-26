A grand display of 'Nari Shakti' took centre stage during India's 75th Republic Day Parade as women soldiers marched down the Kartavya Path. Women contingents from the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Delhi Police, and Agniveers paraded on Kartavya Path that enthralled both guests and audience. Hundreds of netizens also hailed the uniqueness of women's empowerment displayed in today's parade. A user on the X platform called an all-women contingent ‘magical’. Another user wrote a salute to the women contingents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"First time all-women contingent March at the Indian Republic Day parade!! Fills with so much pride," a user wrote.

"Dominance of women contingent on Kartavya Path," an X user wrote.

One user wrote, “This is real India".

A user commented on a video women-led contingent on the Republic Day parade, "First time Tri-service contingent of Agniveers. Women empowerment".

For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar, with Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force.

Indian Navy tableau also highlighted the themes of 'Nari Shakti and 'Atmanirbharta', also showing aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine.

Another highlight of Republic Day was the motorcycle display that enthralled the guests and audience at Kartavya Path.

The Central Armed Police women personnel exhibited their prowess of 'Naari Shakti'. 265 women bikers on motorcycles showcase bravery and valour.

Apart from these, the Delhi Police all-women band, led by Band Master Sub Inspector Ruyangunuo Kense also participated in the Republic Day parade for the first time on Friday.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations was also a grand display of rich cultural heritage and military might comprising missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets and lethal weapon systems with French President Emmanuel Macron gracing the occasion as the chief guest. The themes of the celebrations were -- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (India--Mother of Democracy). The celebrations ended with a jaw-dropping fly-past by 46 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

