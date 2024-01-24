Republic Day 2024: Parade time, ticket price, chief guest, and other details | Complete guide here
Republic Day parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 am on January 26, running from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. Tickets are available at different prices.
Republic Day is just around the corner! People are ready to celebrate this day with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. In Delhi, Rajpath is the scene of magnificent regimental parades involving the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary groups.