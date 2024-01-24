Republic Day is just around the corner! People are ready to celebrate this day with great fervour and enthusiasm across the country. In Delhi, Rajpath is the scene of magnificent regimental parades involving the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary groups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Air Force presents stunning tableaux and sky shows that perfectly capture the spirit of each state in India during the parade. If you are planning to experience the magnificent Republic Day parade, then you should know the parade time, venue, ticket price, and all other details.

Republic Day 2024: Parade time The Republic Day parade is scheduled to start at 10:30 am on January 26, running from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. There will be a seating facility of around 77,000 people at the venue, of which 42,000 are reserved for the general public.

Republic Day 2024: Theme Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments are echoed by the themes of "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," which highlight the fundamental qualities of India as a democratizer.

Republic Day 2024: Chief guest This year, French President Emmanuel Macron is the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations. He will arrive at Jaipur airport on January 25. On the same day, President Macron will visit Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and Hawa Mahal and meet PM Narendra Modi in Jaipur.

Later at night, President Macron will reach Delhi. On 26th January, President Macron will witness the Republic Day Parade as the Chief Guest and later attend the 'At Home' Reception by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Republic Day 2024: Parade ticket price The Republic Day parade tickets are available at ₹500, ₹100, and ₹20 for reserved, unreserved, and unreserved seats with a restricted view respectively.

Republic Day 2024: How to buy tickets online? 1) Visit the Ministry of Defence's official website.

2) Enter personal details like name, email ID, address, mobile number, etc. Verify your identity by receiving OTP on your registered contact number.

3) There are four events – FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat. Select one desired event.

4) Now, provide the attendee's name, address, age, gender, and a scanned copy of their photo ID (driving licence, passport, voter ID card, PAN card or Aadhaar card) for verification.

5) Choose the number of tickets you want to buy and pay according to the category of tickets mentioned above.

6) You will receive a confirmation email and SMS containing your booking details along with a QR code after successful payment.

7) Get a hard copy of your e-ticket and carry it along with your original photo ID. Also, scan the QR code at the entry gate of the venue.

