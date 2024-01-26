Known for adding distinctive Indian headwear to his Independence Day and Republic Day outfits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yellow pagdi for Republic Day celebrations today was seen as a tribute to Lord Ram, as per a News18 report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first glimpse of PM Modi's attire for this Republic Day came when he arrived at the National War Memorial to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation before the Republic Day parade.

The prime minister is known to incorporate elements of a particular tribe or area to respect the local culture. Earlier this week on January 22 Modi was in Ayodhya to inaugurate the newly built Ram Temple in the city. He also conducted a 'Ramayana Connect' tour across the country ahead of the ceremony.

In a consistent effort to symbolize India's diverse culture, PM Modi showcased a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban during the Republic Day ceremony last year. In 2022, he broke tradition and opted for a Uttarakhand cap, adorned with the official flower of the hill state. Further back, during the Republic Day celebrations in 2021, PM Modi donned a special 'Pagdi' from Jamnagar, Gujarat. The pagdi, with yellow dots, was reportedly a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar. And for the 71st Republic Day celebrations in 2020, Modi sported a saffron 'bandhej' headgear (safa) with a long tail.

Republic Day Celebrations India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today 26th January 2024. President Droupadi Murmu hoisted the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path. This year French President Emmanuel Macron is attending as the chief guest.

This year's Republic Day theme is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Loktatantra ki Matruka'.

The Republic Day 2024 parade commenced at 10:30 am (IST) from New Delhi's Vijay Chowk, it is following the route from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. It will start at Rashtrapati Bhawan and proceed to the Rajpath. The venue accommodates around 77,000 people, with 42,000 reserved for the general public.

Numerous tableaus showcasing India's rich cultural history, culture, and tradition are part of the parade. The cultural pageantry of the R-Day includes vibrant fold dance performances and patriotic songs.

This year's top attractions include a women's tri-service group parade, a French contingent to join the R-Day parade, six Indians to join the French military team in the Republic Day parade, AI to take space in the parade, ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 to be highlighted, and so on.

