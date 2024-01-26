Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday.



Republic Day 2024 LIVE The solemn moment was accompanied by the rendition of the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Also Read: 'Nari shakti', military might at center of parade, over 70,000 personnel deployed in Delhi | 10 points President Murmu and her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebrations, were accompanied by the President's Bodyguard, known as ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.’ According to ANI, the Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment (SHINGO), formerly HQ 36 Artillery Brigade. Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar, SM, commands the Ceremonial Battery, and Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh serves as the Gun Position Officer. The 21 Gun Salute was executed using 105 mm Indian Field Guns, the indigenous gun system on Kartavya Path. Also Read: Republic Day 2024: India illuminated in tricolour | Check photos, videos here The 21 Gun Salute is the highest military honour presented to the National Flag at Kartavya Path. It involves synchronized actions, including the unfurling of the National Flag, the playing of the National Anthem by the Service bands, and the national salute offered by the President's Bodyguard.

The significance of Republic Day lies in the commemoration of January 26, 1950, when the Constitution of India came into effect, formalizing the country's status as a sovereign state post-Independence on August 15, 1947.

The inaugural session of the Constituent Assembly occurred on December 9, 1946, while the final session transpired on November 26, 1949. Dr. BR Ambedkar led the Drafting Committee responsible for formulating the Constitution.

On January 26, the nation observes a national holiday to honour the enforcement of the Constitution, a date that also signifies the Indian National Congress's declaration of Purna Swaraj, asserting complete independence from British rule.

(With inputs from ANI)

