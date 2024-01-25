Republic Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t unfurl the national flag; here’s why
Republic Day 2024: January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day in India to commemorate the day when India officially became a republic in 1950.
India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. Every year, many across the country remain confused about who will unfurl the flag on this special day. To set it straight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not unfurl the national flag on Republic Day 2024. It will be President Droupadi Murmu. Here is why.