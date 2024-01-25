India is all set to celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024. Every year, many across the country remain confused about who will unfurl the flag on this special day. To set it straight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not unfurl the national flag on Republic Day 2024. It will be President Droupadi Murmu. Here is why. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Independence Day, the prime minister raises the national flag at Red Fort. However, Republic Day starts with the President of India unfurling the flag at Kartavya Path, earlier called Rajpath and originally named Kingsway.

On Independence Day, the prime minister hoists the flag from the bottom of the pole at Red Fort. It symbolises India's emergence from colonial clutches. This day marks the inception of an independent nation.

Also Read: Republic Day: Is January 26 working day for banks? Holiday weekend details here In stark contrast, Republic Day involves the President unfurling the flag, already at the peak with flowers tied to it. This act signifies that India, having already gained independence, celebrates its established freedom and the enactment of its Constitution.

Another distinction lies in the venues and subsequent proceedings. The prime minister's flag hoisting at Red Fort is succeeded by a national address. Conversely, the president's unfurling on Republic Day at Kartavya Path heralds a grand parade.

India's 'first' Independence Day In 1930, the Indian National Congress started observing January 26 as India's Independence Day to honour India's freedom fighters. In 1947, August 15 became the new Independence Day when the power was officially handed over to India.

Also Read: Republic Day: You can buy tickets online and offline to watch parade. Here's how When India's Constitution was set to start in 1950, this date was chosen to remember the 1930 call for independence. On January 26, 1950, India officially became a republic. Since then, this day is celebrated as Republic Day each year.

