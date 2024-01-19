The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will heighten security checks for passengers across metro stations from January 19 to 27 as part of preparations for Republic Day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DMRC has also advised passengers to plan their journeys considering the possibility of long queues at certain metro stations during the specified period.

"In view of the enhanced security arrangements ahead of Republic Day on 26th January, the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by CISF across the Metro stations starting from tomorrow--19th January (Friday) till 27th January," stated the DMRC in a released statement.

Passengers have been requested to cooperate with security personnel during the security checks.

City-Wide Security Boost by Delhi Police In tandem with the metro security measures, the Delhi Police has enhanced security arrangements across the city in preparation for Republic Day celebrations and the Ram temple event.

A police official told PTI that night patrol staffers have been instructed to inspect hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas, particularly in proximity to railway stations and inter-state bus terminals, to monitor individuals visiting Delhi.

Over 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed across Delhi to ensure security during the January 26 parade, according to the official.

Airspace Restrictions Enforced Airspace restrictions are set to be in place in the national capital for 11 days January 19 to 25, as well as on January 26 and 29, ANI reported.

According to officials, non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights will not be allowed to land or take off from 10 am to 1.15 pm during January 19-25. However, scheduled flights will not be affected during this time.

The notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) states that these restrictions will be in effect from 6 am to 9 pm between January 26 and 29. On Republic Day, January 26, flights will be prohibited from taking off or landing from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.

It's important to note that the NOTAM restrictions will not impact the operations of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army aviation helicopters, and state-owned aircraft/helicopters flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state, according to officials.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

