Republic Day 2024: ‘Tangail’ to Rafale's ‘Marut’ formation on Kartavya Path in flypast | Watch videos
Various formations, including the 'Arrow', 'Marut', and 'Trishul', were displayed during the Republic Day flypast at Kartavya Path.
India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday with a spectacular showcase of its military prowess and the significant contribution of women to its defence forces.
The aircraft maintained a 'Vic' formation, symbolizing precision and coordination.
Meanwhile, aerial shots captured from the vantage point of Prachand, which participated in the flypast over Kartavya Path on Republic Day offer a breathtaking perspective of the event.
The Republic Day celebration served as a platform to showcase India's military might and technological advancements, while also emphasizing the importance of gender inclusivity and the increasing role of women.
‘Arrow’ Formation
In a striking display of precision and coordination, an aerial formation known as the 'Arrow Formation' graced the skies over Kartavya Path during the Republic Day 2024 celebrations. Leading the formation was a Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), followed by two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV aircraft flying in echelon.
‘Trishul’ Formation
As a highlight of the Republic Day 2024 celebrations at Kartavya Path, three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft created a 'Trishul' formation. Soaring over a water channel to the north of Kartavya Path at an impressive speed of 900 kmph.
‘Marut’ Formation
In a display during the Republic Day 2024 celebrations, six Rafale aircraft took to the skies over Kartavya Path, forming an impressive 'Marut' formation.
Concluding the Republic Day 2024 parade at Kartavya Path with a finale, one Rafale aircraft soared through the skies at a speed of 900 kmph.