Squadron Leader Malhotra piloted the Dornier aircraft, which was part of a formation comprising one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers.



The initial segment of the tableau highlighted the diverse roles and ranks of women serving in the Indian Navy, while the subsequent part portrayed the inaugural Indigenous Carrier Battle Group. This group included the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, accompanied by the proficient escort ships Delhi, Kolkata, and Shivalik, as well as the Kalvari class submarine and the Rukmani satellite, among other components.



The Indian Air Force contingent, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, comprised 144 airmen and four officers. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia, along with Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil, served as the supernumerary officers. The overarching theme of the IAF tableau was 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar'.

