India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday with a spectacular showcase of its military prowess and the significant contribution of women to its defence forces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event featured a display of elite marching contingents, missiles, warplanes, surveillance gadgets, and weapon systems. French President Emmanuel Macron attended the occasion as the chief guest, adding an international dimension to the festivities. Republic Day 2024 LIVE

‘Tangail’ Formation Furthermore, the Tangail formation, consisting of a lead Dakota aircraft followed by two Dornier aircraft flying in echelon formation, made a graceful flyover along the Kartavya Path, ANI reported.Also Read: IAF to showcase ‘tangail’ formation during Republic Day fly-past with heritage aircraft {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The aircraft maintained a 'Vic' formation, symbolizing precision and coordination.Meanwhile, aerial shots captured from the vantage point of Prachand, which participated in the flypast over Kartavya Path on Republic Day offer a breathtaking perspective of the event.

The Republic Day celebration served as a platform to showcase India's military might and technological advancements, while also emphasizing the importance of gender inclusivity and the increasing role of women.

‘Arrow’ FormationIn a striking display of precision and coordination, an aerial formation known as the 'Arrow Formation' graced the skies over Kartavya Path during the Republic Day 2024 celebrations. Leading the formation was a Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), followed by two Apache Helicopters and two Mk-IV aircraft flying in echelon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: India illuminated in tricolour | Check photos, videos here‘Trishul’ FormationAs a highlight of the Republic Day 2024 celebrations at Kartavya Path, three Su-30 Mk-I aircraft created a 'Trishul' formation. Soaring over a water channel to the north of Kartavya Path at an impressive speed of 900 kmph.

‘Marut’ FormationIn a display during the Republic Day 2024 celebrations, six Rafale aircraft took to the skies over Kartavya Path, forming an impressive 'Marut' formation.

Concluding the Republic Day 2024 parade at Kartavya Path with a finale, one Rafale aircraft soared through the skies at a speed of 900 kmph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ANI further reported that on Republic Day, Squadron Leader Nikita Malhotra was honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal for Gallantry. Additionally, she played a pivotal role in the Tangail formation during the flypast over the Kartavya Path on Friday.

Squadron Leader Malhotra piloted the Dornier aircraft, which was part of a formation comprising one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers.The initial segment of the tableau highlighted the diverse roles and ranks of women serving in the Indian Navy, while the subsequent part portrayed the inaugural Indigenous Carrier Battle Group. This group included the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, accompanied by the proficient escort ships Delhi, Kolkata, and Shivalik, as well as the Kalvari class submarine and the Rukmani satellite, among other components.Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Here's how world is celebrating India's 75th R-Day | Watch

The Indian Air Force contingent, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, comprised 144 airmen and four officers. Squadron Leaders Sumita Yadav and Pratiti Ahluwalia, along with Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil, served as the supernumerary officers. The overarching theme of the IAF tableau was 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!