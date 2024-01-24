Republic Day 2024: What's special this year, top attractions expected
Republic Day 2024: Preparations for Republic Day 2024 are underway, with the parade set to commence at 10:30 am on January 26. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest and will also visit prominent landmarks in India.
Republic Day 2024: Republic Day approaches, and preparations for the celebration are underway nationwide. In Delhi, the focal point for the festivities is Rajpath, where impressive parades featuring the Indian army, navy, air force, police, and paramilitary groups will unfold.