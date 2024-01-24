Republic Day 2024: You can still buy tickets online and offline to watch parade. Here's how
The grand celebration on January 26 involves impressive parades featuring regiments from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces, marching along Kartavya Path in Delhi.
As the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution approaches, Republic Day fervour is building up across India. The grand celebration on January 26 involves impressive parades featuring regiments from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces, marching on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in Delhi.