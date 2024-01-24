As the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution approaches, Republic Day fervour is building up across India. The grand celebration on January 26 involves impressive parades featuring regiments from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces, marching on Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This spectacle not only displays India's defence capabilities with the latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems but also includes Air Force sky shows and captivating tableaux representing each state.

For those eager to witness the magnificent Republic Day Parade, here are the details:

Republic Day Parade 2024: Time and Details Date: January 26

Day: Friday

Starting Time: 9:30-10:00 am

Parade Path: Vijay Chowk to India Gate

Parade Distance: 5 km

Venue: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Ticket Price: ₹500 and ₹20 for reserved or unreserved seats.

How to Buy Tickets Online: Online ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2024 began on January 10, 2024, and will continue until January 25, 2024. To secure your tickets online, follow these steps:

Visit the Ministry of Defence's official website.

Sign in or register by providing your name, email address, mobile number, and date of birth. Verify your identity through an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Choose the event from the dropdown menu: FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating the Retreat.

Enter attendee details, including name, address, age, gender, and a photo ID (driving licence, passport, voter ID card, PAN card, or Aadhaar card).

Select the category and quantity of tickets (up to four per transaction). Ticket options include reserved seats for ₹500, unreserved seats for ₹100, and restricted-view unreserved seats for ₹20.

Complete the transaction using wallet, debit card, credit card, online banking, or UPI.

Upon successful payment, receive a confirmation email and SMS with booking details and a QR code.

Download and print your e-ticket and bring it, along with the original photo ID, for entry. Scan the QR code at the gate. How to Buy Tickets Offline Offline ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade 2024 started on January 7, 2024, and will continue until January 25, 2024. Follow these steps:

Visit an authorised sales outlet or the designated Republic Day ticket counter.

Provide a photocopy and original photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID card, passport, or driving licence) at the counter.

Choose the ticket category and quantity (up to four tickets per individual).

Ticket options include reserved seats for ₹500, unreserved seats for ₹100, and restricted-view unreserved seats for ₹20.

Pay in cash and receive your tickets and receipts.

On the event day, bring your tickets and original photo ID for verification at the entry gate.

